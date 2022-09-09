BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.84. BAB shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 7,521 shares trading hands.

BAB Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

BAB Dividend Announcement

About BAB

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 4.57%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

