Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $146.33 million and $6.80 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00354924 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00789758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015286 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020173 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
