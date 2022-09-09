Bank of America Cuts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $470.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $565.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.20.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $251.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $242.87 and a 12-month high of $366.36.

Insider Activity

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 47.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.