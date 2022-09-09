Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STWD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,736,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
