Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$84.00 to C$77.00. The company traded as low as C$69.95 and last traded at C$70.70, with a volume of 1183903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.68.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$86.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

