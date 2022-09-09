Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

