Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

