Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,536,000 after buying an additional 1,550,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,132,000 after buying an additional 77,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after buying an additional 1,324,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after buying an additional 169,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $277,452. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSRM opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

