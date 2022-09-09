Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,318,000 after acquiring an additional 110,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,353. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.33.

