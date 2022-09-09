Baron Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.34% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 259,036 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 650,718 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 40,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 506,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

