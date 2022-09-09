Baron Financial Group LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,149,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. 140,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

