Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up 2.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.34. 106,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,552. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

