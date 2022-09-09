Baron Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.80. 313,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,305,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $268.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

