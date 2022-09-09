Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

BAS stock opened at €42.50 ($43.36) on Monday. Basf has a twelve month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a twelve month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

