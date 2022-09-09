Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,418 Shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.08% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 27,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,798. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

