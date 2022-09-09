Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $39.12 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

