Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHER. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €46.24 ($47.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.52. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1-year high of €133.90 ($136.63).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

