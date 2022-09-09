Berenberg Bank Cuts Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to €82.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of PUMSY opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Puma has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

