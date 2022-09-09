Berenberg Bank Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Sell

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.26.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

