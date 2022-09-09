Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€610.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €773.00 ($788.78) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €515.40 ($525.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €526.47 and a 200-day moving average of €528.96. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

