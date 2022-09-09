bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 4.3%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €6.89 ($7.03) and last traded at €6.89 ($7.03). 5,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.20 ($7.35).

bet-at-home.com Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.23 and a 200 day moving average of €12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

