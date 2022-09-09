Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading 15.5% Higher

Shares of Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) traded up 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 8,966,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 9,146,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bidstack Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

