Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIREF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIREF opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

