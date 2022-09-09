Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Volume Hits $80.83 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.92 or 0.00121668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $454.04 million and approximately $80.83 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00312561 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00078704 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

