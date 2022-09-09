Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$18.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

