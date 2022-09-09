Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 74478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.20 target price on Blackrock Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.79.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver ( CVE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.