Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.36

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several brokerages have commented on BYPLF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 695 ($8.40) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.45) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

