Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

