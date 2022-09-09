BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.89% from the stock’s current price.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $59,609,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 828,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 612,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.