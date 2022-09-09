BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 2.1 %

BOX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. 1,190,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 222,618 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in BOX by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.