Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 25,656 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. NiSource accounts for 1.0% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NI opened at $30.29 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

