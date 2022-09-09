Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $574.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

