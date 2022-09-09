Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $335,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerner Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.