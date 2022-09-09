Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12,305.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 91,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CNO opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

