Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Humana accounts for about 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,896,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $485.91 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $504.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

