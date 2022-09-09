Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

