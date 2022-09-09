Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 28.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 554,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 104.1% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.1 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

