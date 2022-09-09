Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

