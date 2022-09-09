Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.
Bridgestone Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.90.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.
