Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,634,471 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634,471 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 4.2% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.28% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,042,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.29. 119,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $332.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

