Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 172,787 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.29% of Church & Dwight worth $70,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.12. 24,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,505. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.