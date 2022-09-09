Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 1,880,088 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,880,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,596,000. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 94,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,446. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

