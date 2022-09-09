Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,835 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 1.40% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $85,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,972. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

