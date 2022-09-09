Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of DexCom worth $74,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DXCM traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,826. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 192.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

