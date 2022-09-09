Bridgewater Associates LP Has $123.91 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 519,938 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 0.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.16% of JD.com worth $123,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

