Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 1,247,260 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247,260 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Johnson & Johnson worth $770,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

