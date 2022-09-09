Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 738,610 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,610 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.29% of Starbucks worth $300,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 128,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.