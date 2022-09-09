Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $78,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.18 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

