Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Brinker International Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 1,178,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,349. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $210,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.