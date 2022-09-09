Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.
Brinker International Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 1,178,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,349. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $54.40.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Brinker International
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $210,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brinker International (EAT)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.