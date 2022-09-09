Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $11.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.56. 85,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $517.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.